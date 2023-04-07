Pakistan Cricket Board issues notification of Kh Nadeem as President LRCA

By Sohail Ali Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the notification of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad as the President Lahore City Cricket Association

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):By Sohail Ali Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the notification of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad as the President Lahore City Cricket Association.

Kh Nadeem was elected unopposed and Shahid Hamid Butt was also elected unopposed as Secretary according to the PCB notification.

When contacted Kh Nadeem told APP here on Friday that he will take all the stakeholders into confidence to draw a road map for the revival and development of club cricket in Lahore.

" My specific mandate is to take drastic measures to lift club cricket out of gloom as early level cricket has suffered a lot in last four years. Club cricket is almost at the verge of collapse and its main cause is lack of competition and absence of a comprehensive activity to engage young cricketers in quality cricket ", he said.

He said his victory in the elections of the LRCA is due to the unity and coordination between all the three zones. Kh Nadeem expressed his gratitude to all the three zones for reposing confidence on him by electing him as the President LRCA.

" I have served Lahore cricket with distinction and pride during my two previous tenures and a significant rise was witnessed in the overall development of club cricket ", said Nadeem himself a former first class cricketer. He said special emphasis was laid on improving existing infrastructure and addition of new grounds in different parts of the city during his two previous tenures.

He said as president of LRCA he will be under heavy load of responsibility in order to restart the task from where it was left.

The newly elected President LRCA said the three affiliated zone with the LRCA elected right people for the right job in their respective zones ejections.

" There is dire need to show similar spirit in the revival of club cricket to re- establish Lahore's name as the nursery of cricket which produced world class test captains and cricketers", he added.

Khawaja Nadeem said his services for the cause of club cricket are known to every cricket related person of the city and he will take all out measures to revive cricket and to take it to new heights.

He urged all the stake holders to table useful suggestions how to make Lahore cricket a quality product and how to tape new talent.

" I will be having regular meetings with the officials of all the three zones and office bearers of LRCA to unfold my vision for the betterment of grass root level ", he said adding "The newly elected President the task to revive the dying club cricket is challenging but nothing is impossible and with the support of our affiliated zones we will put Lahore's cricket at road of progress ".

He called upon the sponsors to come forward and lend financial support to LRCA for a collective cause of revival of club Cricket.