Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee approves BOG members

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee met here on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of Najam Sethi at the Gaddafi Stadium and approved the composition of the Board of Governors.

The composition is as follows: �Two PCB Patron nominees �Four regional representatives i.e.

Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi�Four department/service organisation representatives i.e. Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Khan Research Laboratory (KRL)Upon the notification of the BOG members, the Management Committee stand dissolved and the PCB Election Commissioner will assume the powers of the Chairman till the elections are held.