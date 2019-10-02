Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday appointed off-spinner Rameen Shamim as national women's team captain for this month's ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, which will be held in Colombo from 22 to 27 October

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday appointed off-spinner Rameen Shamim as national women's team captain for this month's ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, which will be held in Colombo from 22 to 27 October.

Rameen played four T20Is on the recent tour to South Africa and inspired PCB Blasters to National Triangular One-Day Women's Cricket Championship title in Lahore last month, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

"Pakistan will open their campaign on October 22 when they will take on Sri Lanka, while they will meet Bangladesh on the following day before taking on India on October 25.The top two sides will contest the October 27 final",he said.

"According to the tournament regulations, 11 squad members must be born on or after September 1st, 1996, while in the playing line-up, a team can field a maximum of three players over 23 years of age", he added.

Apart from Rameen, other international players in the side are 17-year-old Fatima Sana Khan, who made her debut in South Africa, Javeria Rauf, Maham Tariq, Nashra Sandhu and Muneeba Ali.

The spokesman said,"While performances in the National Triangular One-Day Women's Cricket Championship have earned these girls a trip to Colombo, their good outings against the Asian rivals will edge them closers to a call-up for the Pakistan national team for the series against Bangladesh to be played in Lahore from October 26 to November 04.

Following the Bangladesh series, Pakistan have to feature in the final two rounds of the ICC Women's Championship before they fly off to Australia to participate in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 from February 21 to March 8.

To prepare the side for the Colombo tournament, a training camp will be set-up at the High Performance Centre in Multan from October 5.

Pakistan squad: Rameen Shamim (captain), Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana Khan, Hafsa Khalid, Huraina Sajid, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Noren Yaqoob, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan and Waheeda Akhter , Reserves: Ayesha Naz, Natalia Parvaiz, Soha Fatima and Syed Khadija Chishti.

Player Support Personnel: Shahid Anwar (coach), Waqar Orakzai (assistant coach), Sajida Fajar (physiotherapist), Taimoor Mehmood (trainer), Analyst (tbc) Pakistan's schedule: Tue, 22 Oct - Pakistan v Sri Lanka Wed, 23 Oct - Pakistan v Bangladesh Fri, 25 Oct - Pakistan v India Sun, 27 Oct - Final