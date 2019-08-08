Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) awards central contracts to players for 2019-20

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the list of players who have been awarded central contracts for 2019-20 season during which the men's cricket team will play six World Test Championship Tests, three ODIs and nine T20Is

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the list of players who have been awarded central contracts for 2019-20 season during which the men's cricket team will play six World Test Championship Tests, three ODIs and nine T20Is.

The list has been trimmed from 33 to 19 and the players who have been awarded central contracts are: Category A � Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah Category B � Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz Category C � Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Usman Shinwari While finalizing the list of central contracts, which would run from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, players' performances and fitness in the past 12 months and the formats they were likely to represent Pakistan in the upcoming season was taken into consideration.

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been offered contracts but they will remain available for selection.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan said here "I want to congratulate all those who have been offered central contracts for the next season. We have significantly increased the financial value of the 2019-20 retainers across each category. This is over and above what had been agreed in the current agreement, which is due to run until 2021".

"The PCB has set high standards and targets in its strategic plan for the upcoming season. We want to attach a high value to receiving a central contract. We have complete faith and confidence that these players will set-up and produce on-field performances that will help us collectively achieve our objectives and targets", he added.

Pakistan cricket team's schedule from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020: v Sri Lanka � 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is (split tour) v Australia � 2 Tests, 3 T20Is v Bangladesh � 2 Tests, 3 T20Is.