Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Enforces WHO SOPs Against COVID 19 At Gaddafi

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:01 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has implemented World Health Organization instructions to protect players, people and staff against COVID 19 (coronavirus) during the Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans match at the Gaddafi stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has implemented World Health Organization instructions to protect players, people and staff against COVID 19 (coronavirus) during the Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans match at the Gaddafi stadium.

The precautionary measures are being observed across the globe after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the WHO. Playing HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches under closed gates was part of the precautionary measures. The PCB had allowed foreign players the option to leave the country of their own accord.

The last league match at the Gaddafi stadium was held under closed gates as no spectators were allowed to enter the stadium after the same was already being implemented in Karachi matches while security has been further beefed up.

The PCB staffers at the Gaddafi stadium have been exempted from bio-metric attendance while the officials with symptoms of flu, cough and fever were asked to stay at home.

Health Desks have been set up outside the offices and media center where hand sanitizers have been placed and all are required to disinfect their hands before entering the offices or the media center.

Placards bearing special instructions have been displayed at the entrances in which players, broadcasters and stadium staffs besides journalists have been asked not to shake hands, sit at a distance from each other and wash hands often.

The staff also checked temperature of the journalists in the media center during the match at the Gaddafistadium.

Chris Lynn, after the post-match press conference at the Gaddafi stadium, did not take selfies with the media-men and maintained a safe distance during interviews.

