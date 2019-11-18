UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) In Talks With South Africa, Ireland For T20 Series

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:06 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in talks with South Africa, Ireland for T20 series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in talks with South Africa and Ireland for a limited overs home series ahead of the T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in talks with South Africa and Ireland for a limited overs home series ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan's schedule is very tight in the near future as after the ongoing Down Under tour, Sri Lankan team will arrive Pakistan in December for a Test series. Following that Bangladesh team is likely to visit the country for another Test series.

"The board is trying to arrange a T20 series either against South African or Ireland in the gap that it will find before next year's T20 World Cup," a source in PCB told APP on Thursday.

The source expressed the hope that talks with the cricket boards of the two countries were moving on quite successfully and PCB would succeed in persuading them to send their outfits to Pakistan.

"South Africa is a one of the best world's side, while Ireland has also developed itself into a very good side. Both these teams have substantial influence in the ICC (International Cricket Council). Hence, if anyone of them visits Pakistan, it will pave the way for the visit of other outfits such as England, Australia and New Zealand," he maintained.

