Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) likely to assign former Pakistani cricketers key responsibilities

No foreigners would get the opportunity to serve at key coaching posts in Pakistan Cricket, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to assign former national cricket stars on key coaching responsibilitie

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):No foreigners would get the opportunity to serve at key coaching posts in Pakistan Cricket, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to assign former national cricket stars on key coaching responsibilities.

Several former cricketers have applied for the key slots of head coach, batting coach and bowling coach and it is being discussed to avail their expertise for Pakistan cricket team, a source told APP.

He said former great cricketer Mohsin Hasan Khan, Rashid Latif, Misbahul Haq and Saqlain Mushtaq were also set to be given different roles by PCB.

Misbah who has already been appointed as camp-commandant of the pre-season Pakistan camp would be coming as the head coach for the national team, he said.

PCB has also named Misbah in the three-member panel to review and finalize the six provincial cricket associations' squads to feature in the revamped domestic season starting from September 12 with the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy.

"Misbah's name was also circulating for the role of chief selector but as he would be travelling with the national team to Australia in November for two Tests and three Twenty20s therefore he won't be able to monitor the first-class domestic season," he said.

Therefore, currently former wicket-keeper and captain Rahid Latif is the front and favourite candidate for the job of chief selector.

"Rashid was also offered the role of chief selector in former chairman Najam Sehti's tenure but he declined as he wanted to head the anti-corruption unit as well," he said.

The source said the name of Mohsin Hasan Khan was being considered for the team manager. Mohsin was heading the PCB's cricket committee previously but resigned saying he wanted to work with the board but he does not want to head the committee.

He said former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is all set to become the coach of the Under-19 national cricket team and his first assignment would be the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2019.

The U19 Asia Cup would be played in Sri Lanka from September 5 to 14 and Pakistan team led by Rohail Nazir is placed in Group A along with India, Afghanistan and Kuwait.

/395