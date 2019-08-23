UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Likely To Assign Former Pakistani Cricketers Key Responsibilities

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) likely to assign former Pakistani cricketers key responsibilities

No foreigners would get the opportunity to serve at key coaching posts in Pakistan Cricket, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to assign former national cricket stars on key coaching responsibilitie

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):No foreigners would get the opportunity to serve at key coaching posts in Pakistan Cricket, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to assign former national cricket stars on key coaching responsibilities.

Several former cricketers have applied for the key slots of head coach, batting coach and bowling coach and it is being discussed to avail their expertise for Pakistan cricket team, a source told APP.

He said former great cricketer Mohsin Hasan Khan, Rashid Latif, Misbahul Haq and Saqlain Mushtaq were also set to be given different roles by PCB.

Misbah who has already been appointed as camp-commandant of the pre-season Pakistan camp would be coming as the head coach for the national team, he said.

PCB has also named Misbah in the three-member panel to review and finalize the six provincial cricket associations' squads to feature in the revamped domestic season starting from September 12 with the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy.

"Misbah's name was also circulating for the role of chief selector but as he would be travelling with the national team to Australia in November for two Tests and three Twenty20s therefore he won't be able to monitor the first-class domestic season," he said.

Therefore, currently former wicket-keeper and captain Rahid Latif is the front and favourite candidate for the job of chief selector.

"Rashid was also offered the role of chief selector in former chairman Najam Sehti's tenure but he declined as he wanted to head the anti-corruption unit as well," he said.

The source said the name of Mohsin Hasan Khan was being considered for the team manager. Mohsin was heading the PCB's cricket committee previously but resigned saying he wanted to work with the board but he does not want to head the committee.

He said former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is all set to become the coach of the Under-19 national cricket team and his first assignment would be the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2019.

The U19 Asia Cup would be played in Sri Lanka from September 5 to 14 and Pakistan team led by Rohail Nazir is placed in Group A along with India, Afghanistan and Kuwait.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Australia Sri Lanka PCB Kuwait Job Rashid Hasan Khan September November 2019 All From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

IFJ Urges Ankara to Free Reporters Detained While ..

4 minutes ago

Republican Senator Says Proposed Greenland Sale to ..

4 minutes ago

ATC to resume Imran Farooq murder case hearing on ..

11 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan Programme, a multi-dimensional initia ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Tasks Defense, Foreign Ministries With Analy ..

11 minutes ago

Ireland May Block EU-Mercosur Trade Deal in Case o ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.