Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2023 | 05:57 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee's Chairman Najam Sethi called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here on Friday.

They discussed arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL), starting from February 14.

The Chief Minister said that PSL was their own event adding that the Sindh government would fully help in holding the PSL.

He lauded the efforts of Najam Sethi for the development of international and local Cricket.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said that matches of PSL would be played from February 14 to February 26. He informed the Chief Minister of his efforts for the restoration of Cricket Clubs.

