Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) name squad for Lahore-bound T20s

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named a 16-member squad for three Twenty20s against Sri Lanka scheduled to be held in Lahore from October 5 to 9.

The team was finalized by head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, said a press release issued here.

The three T20s would be played on October 5, 7 and 9 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. From the ODI side presently in Karachi, there are three changes. Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf have replaced Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.

Ahmed last featured in a T20 in June 2018 against Scotland, while Umar's last appearance in the same format was in September 2016 against the West Indies.

Faheem last played for Pakistan in a five-match away ODI series against England in May this year.

Imam has been left out of the T20 side due to an injury in his left-hand, which he sustained while fielding in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Monday. He is also unavailable for selection for the third ODI on Wednesday.

The T20 squad includes Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.