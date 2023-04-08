Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has nominated Aleem Dar on the ICC International Panel of Umpires. The 54-year-old three-time ICC Umpire of the Year has replaced Ahsan Raza in the international panel, who has been promoted to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

Aleem's appointment to the international panel means he will remain eligible to umpire in international matches, including Pakistan's home international fixtures as well as the upcoming ICC Major Events such as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

As per ICC regulations, match officials on the international panel are only qualified to officiate in international matches. Match officials in this panel are nominated by the ICC members.

PCB Manager - Umpires and Referees, Bilal Qureshi said on Saturday night : "The PCB had a detailed internal discussion on Aleem Dar and there was a consensus to recommend him to the ICC's International Panel of Umpires as a PCB nominee so that international cricket can continue to benefit from his wealth of experience and knowledge.

" "Furthermore, the PCB will continue to involve him in its domestic season so that it can develop and groom its own emerging umpires under his tutelage."To date, Aleem, who was included in the elite panel in 2004, has officiated in a world record 439 international matches, including 145 Tests, 225 ODIs, and 69 T20Is. He has officiated in five ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, seven ICC Men's T20 World Cups and five ICC Champions Trophy events, including finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2007 and 2011, ICC Champions Trophy 2009 and ICC Men's T20 World Cups 2010 and 2012.

Pakistan's other three umpires on the international panel are Faisal Khan Afridi, Mohammad Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz Waqar.