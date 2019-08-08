Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not renewing the contract of head coach Mickey Arthur, who is a potential replacement for England's outgoing Trevor Bayliss

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not renewing the contract of head coach Mickey Arthur, who is a potential replacement for England's outgoing Trevor Bayliss.Mickey Arthur (left) has been in charge of Pakistan for three yearsSouth African Arthur, 51, has been in charge since May 2016 and led Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy title.However, they failed to reach the semi-finals of this summer's World Cup.Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden will also leave their roles, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced.PCB chairman Ehsan Mani thanked the four men for their "unwavering commitment", adding: "It was time for new leadership.

"The PCB remains committed to its fans and followers and we will do our utmost to ensure we make decisions that continue to move Pakistan cricket forward in all formats."England's World Cup-winning coach Bayliss is stepping down when his contract expires after this summer's Ashes series against Australia.The 56-year-old Australian will take charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in 2020.Arthur, who has also coached his home nation and Australia, has been spoken to by England as a potential successor.