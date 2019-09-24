Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to host anymore matches in UAE

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would not be hosting anymore matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying the security situation in Pakistan have improved and the home matches would now be played in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would not be hosting anymore matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying the security situation in Pakistan have improved and the home matches would now be played in the country.

With Sri Lankan team set to play three ODIs and as many three Twenty20s in Karachi and Lahore, PCB's Chief Executive Wasim Khan said we have decided to play our matches in Pakistan.

"Pakistan is safe and all security reports have suggested that security risks are manageable in the country," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He added that playing in UAE is not an option for Pakistan anymore mainly because of expenses. "It costs us a lot of money hosting there," Khan added.

Wasim said the bilateral series against Sri Lanka was important, and we are not paying any extra money to them. "Things were going in the right direction for us and the next goal for PCB was to host two Test matches against Sri Lanka in December," he said.

Wasim said the visiting Sri Lankan team shouldn't be underestimated because of the absence of some of their top cricketers. "The players who are coming to Pakistan have a point to prove, we must not underestimate them. It is going to be a highly competitive series," he said.

To a question, he said Pakistan Super League (PSL) would play an important role in winning the battle of perception. "Shane Watson and Bravo came last time to play PSL and they had a great time in Pakistan.

It was very important for us that the players have a good experience as they share their feedback with others," he said.

He said we were also in talks with top players for PSL 5 to play in Pakistan which would be a good thing for Pakistan cricket. "The board was also in discussions with players association about having cricket in Pakistan," he said.

To a question, he said PSL franchises were important investors of Pakistan cricket. "They are our partners and it was important to listen to their concerns, there should not be any threat to PSL 5. We want a successful tournament in Pakistan and we would be working hard to resolve issues in the next two to three weeks," he said.

He emphasised that Pakistan was willing to play cricket with India and PCB enjoys a good relationship with their Indian counterparts.

"We were willing to play India anywhere, as it was important for Pakistan and India to play cricket. Cricket was a great way of bringing people together and cricket must be treated as a game. I would be happy to explore possibilities of playing them," he said.

Wasim said we were trying to keep a balance between jobs and competitive cricket.

He said Sarfaraz Ahmed would be fully empowered as captain and there would be a working partnership between him and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

"Misbah has played domestic cricket and knows players inside out. That's why he was given a dual role, he would be working with six head coaches, we have confidence in him," he said.