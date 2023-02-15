UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Day On Feb 16

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Keeping up with its tradition of using the reach and popularity of the HBL Pakistan Super League to create a positive impact in society, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will observe Feb 16 (Thursday) as the childhood cancer awareness day as part of its corporate social responsibility

Keeping up with its tradition of using the reach and popularity of the HBL Pakistan Super League to create a positive impact in society, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will observe Feb 16 (Thursday) as the childhood cancer awareness day as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Each year, around 400,000 children develop cancer worldwide and this figure is estimated to be around 90,000 in Pakistan. Most forms of cancer in children are curable through generic medicines and other forms of treatment, including surgery and radiotherapy.

The PCB has marked the Karachi Kings v Islamabad United fixture at the National Bank Cricket Arena to spread awareness about the prevalence of the childhood cancer in the country, and the need for vigilance of symptoms and early intervention.

The PCB also expressed solidarity with the victims and stand by the families going through difficult journeys. The board has invited two pediatric cancer patients and five little survivors with their families to the ground where the two captains will present them with signed team shirts.

