Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Refund Match Tickets

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:12 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will refund the tickets after the 3rd Twnety20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday.

According to PCB spokesperson, the match tickets for the match will be refunded as per the ticket refund policy of the PCB.

The fans could get their tickets refunded at the centers they purchased their tickets from. The PCB will announce the date for refund later.

