Pakistan Cricket Board Says Tickets For Pak V NZ ODIs Go On Sale

Muhammad Rameez Published January 05, 2023 | 06:37 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday that the tickets for the three One-Day Internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena are available online at www.pcb.bookme.pk.

A spokesman of PCB said here that the fans can pay through Easypaisa, Jazz Cash, credit or debit cards, or bank transfers.

The three one day international series will commence from 9 January followed by matches on 11 January and 13 January.

The ticket prices are: PKR250 for general enclosures (Nasim-ul-Ghani, Iqbal Qasim, Muhammad Brothers, Intikhab Alam and Wasim Bari), PKR500 for first-class (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan and Majid Khan), PKR750 for premium (Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas) and PKR1500 for VIP (Hanif Muhammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mahmood).

The sales point for e-ticket offices are Asghar Ali Shah Stadium in Nazimabad, RJ Mall (Pakistan physical disability cricket association) and Sector- 35-F Korangi number four from 4-8 January.

The tickets will also be available at Gareeb Nawaz and China Ground parking's on the match days.

Some of the important information for ticket-holders: �At the time of purchasing online ticket, please enter your valid ID card/B-Form number and show it to the Bookme representative while entering the stadium. Fans can show the digital/PDF tickets in mobile phones to scan the barcode during entry.

�Entrance inside the venue on a match day will strictly be either through an ID card/B-Form used while purchasing the ticket & Entry through E tickets are permissible �It is prohibited to bring any firearms, toy guns, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matches, lighters, knives and any sharp objects into the stadium �No eatables, drinks, glass/plastic bottles are allowed �Only Pakistani and New Zealand flags are allowed in the stadium�Ticket issuance is subject to the Organisers' terms and conditions, which are available at www.bookme.pk, specific venues and locations�All persons, including children above the 4 years, must have their own separate and original ID Card/B-Form & ticket to enter the stadium and while sitting inside the enclosure during the match

