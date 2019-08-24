UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Cricket Board To Organize Workshops For Umpires, Match Referees From Aug 25

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:08 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board to organize workshops for umpires, match referees from Aug 25

The Pakistan Cricket Board is organizing the 2019 edition of the annual workshops for umpires and match referees in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board is organizing the 2019 edition of the annual workshops for umpires and match referees in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

The purpose of these workshops - which run from 25 August till 8 September is to bring the match officials across the country up to date with the latest laws of the game, PCB domestic playing conditions, code of conduct and clothing equipment regulations.

The workshops in Lahore and Rawalpindi will include all PCB panel umpires and match referees and will be conducted by ICC International Panel umpires Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob. The workshop in Karachi would be conducted by Ahsan Raza and Bilal Qureshi, PCB Manager Umpires and Referees.

Haroon Rashid, PCB Director � Domestic Cricket said here on Saturday: "These workshops are held annually with the aim of bringing match officials across the country up to date with the latest playing conditions.They provide an opportunity to the match officials to interact with the leading international umpires who possess knowledge and invaluable experience of handling the pressures of international cricket. At present we have a good crop of budding umpires and match referees and it is vital to groom them further ahead of a hectic domestic season." "The workshops are vital for the growth of the match officials to ensure competitive cricket is played in its true spirit," said PCB official.

