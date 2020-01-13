Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Badar Muhammad Khan, has resigned from the post after serving more than eight years in the role

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Badar Muhammad Khan, has resigned from the post after serving more than eight years in the role.

He would be departing at the end of the month, said a press release issued here.

Badar said after serving under five PCB Chairmen since July 2011, it was now time to move on and explore other opportunities.

"It has been a pleasure to not only contribute in the financial and commercial growth of the company, but also meet and work alongside some of the best professionals," he said.

He thank all his past and present colleagues for their support and extended good wishes to PCB for future.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said Badar has been an important member of the PCB Senior Management Team. "On behalf of PCB, I thank him for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors," he said.

PCB would soon start the process to find Badar's successor.