Pakistan Cricket Club, Bilal Friends move into final of Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Club and Bilal Friends moved into final after beating their opponents in the semi-finals of All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament on Tuesday played at various grounds.

The Tournament is being organised by Rising Star Cricket Club with the Permission of PCB, said a news release.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Cricket Club beat Alamgir Gymkhana by 60 runs at KCCA Staium. Pakistan Cricket Club made 202 runs and all out in 42.2 overs. Usman Khan scored 53 with five boundaries and three sixes in 41 balls, Saud Shakeel 28, Akbar 24, Omair Bin Yousuf 18, Danish Aziz 18. Bowlers Alyan Mehmood (ob) 4/39, Arish Ali Khan 2/26, (sla) and Hassan Khan (sla) 2/36.

Alamgir Gymkhana scored 142 runs and all out in 34.2 overs. Ahsan Ali 26, Saad Ali 24, M.Hassan 24, Fahadis Bukhari 22.

Mir Hamza (lmf) 3/29 and Danish Aziz 2/22.

The match umpires were Faheem Ahmed, Nazir Butt and Scorer Junaid Afzal.

In the second semi-final Bilal Friends beat Dawood Sports by 2 wickets at TMC Ground. Dawood Sports 237/6 in 45 overs. Noor Wali 101 with four boundaries and seven sixes in 87 balls, Shiraz Ali 57, (Both Noor Wali and Shiraz added 141 runs for 5th wicket Partnership), Saeed Bin Nasir 32, Kashif Iqbal 22. Bowlers M.Ali 2/37 and Bilal Jwaid 2/56.

Bilal Friends scored 238 runs over loss of 8 wickets in 44.4 overs. Osama Butt 48, Rizwan Mehmood 45, Afroz Khan 45, Ali Butt 30, Waleed Khan 24. Bowlers Nadir Shah 2/32, Faisal Tahir 2/45.

The match umpires were Imran Jawaid, Tahir Rasheed, and scorer Salman Hussain.

Pakistan Cricket Club will face Bilal Friends in the final on Thursday at TMC ground.