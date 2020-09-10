UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Cricket Club, Bilal Friends Move Into Final Of Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Pakistan Cricket Club, Bilal Friends move into final of Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket tourney

Pakistan Cricket Club and Bilal Friends moved into final after beating their opponents in the semi-finals of All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament on Tuesday played at various grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Club and Bilal Friends moved into final after beating their opponents in the semi-finals of All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament on Tuesday played at various grounds.

The Tournament is being organised by Rising Star Cricket Club with the Permission of PCB, said a news release.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Cricket Club beat Alamgir Gymkhana by 60 runs at KCCA Staium. Pakistan Cricket Club made 202 runs and all out in 42.2 overs. Usman Khan scored 53 with five boundaries and three sixes in 41 balls, Saud Shakeel 28, Akbar 24, Omair Bin Yousuf 18, Danish Aziz 18. Bowlers Alyan Mehmood (ob) 4/39, Arish Ali Khan 2/26, (sla) and Hassan Khan (sla) 2/36.

Alamgir Gymkhana scored 142 runs and all out in 34.2 overs. Ahsan Ali 26, Saad Ali 24, M.Hassan 24, Fahadis Bukhari 22.

Mir Hamza (lmf) 3/29 and Danish Aziz 2/22.

The match umpires were Faheem Ahmed, Nazir Butt and Scorer Junaid Afzal.

In the second semi-final Bilal Friends beat Dawood Sports by 2 wickets at TMC Ground. Dawood Sports 237/6 in 45 overs. Noor Wali 101 with four boundaries and seven sixes in 87 balls, Shiraz Ali 57, (Both Noor Wali and Shiraz added 141 runs for 5th wicket Partnership), Saeed Bin Nasir 32, Kashif Iqbal 22. Bowlers M.Ali 2/37 and Bilal Jwaid 2/56.

Bilal Friends scored 238 runs over loss of 8 wickets in 44.4 overs. Osama Butt 48, Rizwan Mehmood 45, Afroz Khan 45, Ali Butt 30, Waleed Khan 24. Bowlers Nadir Shah 2/32, Faisal Tahir 2/45.

The match umpires were Imran Jawaid, Tahir Rasheed, and scorer Salman Hussain.

Pakistan Cricket Club will face Bilal Friends in the final on Thursday at TMC ground.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Sports PCB Shiraz Ob Nasir Usman Khan Mir Hamza Alamgir Saud Shakeel All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

55 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

2 hours ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.