Pakistan Cricket Club clinched PCB Zone-VI Inter Club Cricket Tournament Title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Star Studded Pakistan Cricket Club lead by Test Cricketer Sarfraz Ahmed won the PCB Zone-VI Inter Club Cricket Tournament after easily defeated Alamgir Gymkhana by 6 wickets at KCCA Stadium.

On the occasion Imtiaz Ali Abro, Director Anti Corruption Establishment Sindh was the chief guest. He presented the winner trophy to Sarfraz Ahmed captain Pakistan Cricket Club, while Ali Asad Director SBCA District East presented the runner up trophy to Muhammad Hassan captain of Alamgir Gymkhana.

On the occasion, Azam Khan Coordinator, M. Touseef Siddiqui Joint Secretary, M. Ahmed Naqvi Assistant Secretary, Zafar Ahmed, Musarat Raza President Zone-IV, Zia Ahmed Siddiqui President Zone-VI, Mazhar Ali Awan President Zone-VII, Arif Waheed Secretary Zone-I, M.

Tariq Hafeez Treasurer Zone-I, Noushad Ahmed Khan Treasurer Zone-IV, Raeesuddin Treasurer Zone-VI, M. Afzal Sheri, Zaib Iqbal, Muhammad Hassan and others were also present.

Scores in Brief:

Pakistan Cricket Club beat Alamgir Gymkhana by 6 wickets at KCCA Stadium. Alamgir Gymkhana 69 allot in 19.4 overs.M.Usman Raheem 17, Ashiq Ali 16.Faraz Ahmed Khan (sla) 3/15, Raza ul Hasan (os) 3/15, Test Cricketer Anwar Ali 2/13, International Cricketer Saim Ayoub 2/18.

Pakistan Cricket Club 70/4 in 16.4 overs. Test Cricketer Saud Shakil 35, International Cricketer Omair Bin Yousuf 13 notout. International Cricketer Ashiq Ali 2/9, Muhammad Hasnain 2/19.