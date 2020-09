Pakistan Cricket Club moves into semi-final

Pakistan Cricket Club lead by Former Captain Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed moved into semi-final of the All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament after beating Alnoor Gymkhana by 8 wickets at KCCA Stadium

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Club lead by Former Captain Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed moved into semi-final of the All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament after beating Alnoor Gymkhana by 8 wickets at KCCA Stadium.

The Tournament is being organised by Rising Star Cricket Club with the permission of PCB.

Summarized Scores: Alnoor Gymkhana 79 all out in 27.3 overs. Mirza Ahsan Jamil 21, Zakir Ali 13. Mohammad Salman (sla) 4/41, Danish Aziz (sla) 2/2, Mohammad Asghar (sla), 2/8, Mir Hamza (lmf) 2/23.

Pakistan Cricket Club 83/2 in 12 overs. Opener Ammad Alam 48 with 4 boundaries and 2 sixes remained not out, Usman Khan 33 with 4 boundaries and 1 six.

The match was umpired by Aziz-ur-Rehman/Faheem Ahmed and scorer was S.Mustujab Alam.

The semi-final is scheduled to be held on September 8. First semi final will be played between Pakistan Cricket Club and Alamgir Gymkhana at KCCA Stadium. The second semi-final will be played between Dawood Sports and Bilal Friends at TMC Ground.