Pakistan Cricket Club Wins Karachi Region PCB Inter Club Cricket Tourney

Muhammad Rameez Published November 25, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Pakistan Cricket Club, led by former national captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, secured the Karachi Region title in the PCB Inter Club Cricket Tournament by defeating Muhammad Hussain Cricket Club by eight wickets in the final held at the KCCA Stadium

Muhammad Hussain Cricket Club, batting first, was bowled out for 92 runs in 33.4 overs.

Key contributions came from Aqib Rizvi (24) and Syed Ali Zafar (15), while Pakistan Cricket Club’s bowlers dominated. Muhammad Asghar took 5/19, Danish Aziz claimed 2/4, and Mir Hamza added 2/16.

In response, Pakistan Cricket Club chased down the target with ease, scoring 93/2 in just 12.4 overs. Usman Khan led the charge with an unbeaten 41, including four boundaries and a six, while Sarfaraz Ahmed added 35 runs with two boundaries and a six.

Karachi Pakistan Cricket PCB Usman Khan Mir Hamza Ali Zafar

