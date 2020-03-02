UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Cricket Is A Powerhouse: Islamabad Opener Luke Ronchi

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 01:39 PM

Pakistan cricket is a powerhouse: Islamabad Opener Luke Ronchi

Islamabad Opener Luke Ronchi believes Pakistan cricket was a real powerhouse saying the skills of players were very high here

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):Islamabad Opener Luke Ronchi believes Pakistan cricket was a real powerhouse saying the skills of players were very high here.

"The pool of players here is amazing and there is a lot of skill. There are a lot of players who have not played much for international cricket but if they can work on their skills they can be really good and Pakistan cricket can be a real powerhouse," he said at the post match conference at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi.

Karachi Kings got their HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 campaign back on track with a resounding five wicket win over Islamabad United at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday. This was their second win in four games which now leaves them with four points.

Kings chased down 184 runs for a win in the penultimate over the match. However Islamabad opener Luke Ronchi remained unbeaten with 85 off 58 balls. The wicketkeeper batsman struck nine fours and two sixes in his innings.

"The wicket wasn't easy to start with. The 183 total we put on the board was good to defend but� we could have done better in some parts of the game.

Karachi bowled more slower balls and made it a lot harder for our timing when we were batting," he said.

To a question, he said Shadab Khan was a good, young and passionate captain. "He is always willing to talk and that's what you need from a captain. He has been batting and bowling well which is a good sign as he is leading from the front," he said.

Karachi pacer Mohammad Amir said it was the need of the hour to make a comeback on the winning track for Karachi Kings.

"It doesn't matter how strong the team is as whoever plays better on the day wins in T20 cricket," he said.

To a question, he said teams of Peshawar and Quetta were strong but also praised Multan for currently standing on top on the PSL table.

Amir also lauded emerging player Umer Khan saying he was the discovery of PSL.

Speaking about the crowd in PSL, he said Pakistani people were missing cricket and they deserve to see the game at home.

Amir was also full of praise for Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram saying he makes the players mentally strong.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Multan Islamabad Peshawar T20 Quetta Wasim Akram Pakistan Super League Young Rawalpindi Mohammad Amir Shadab Khan Sunday 2020 Islamabad United Karachi Kings Post From Top Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui who is serving 86-year sentence ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong, mainland China stocks start week with g ..

3 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

4 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

7 minutes ago

22 drug peddlers arrested; 6.879 Kg narcotics seiz ..

7 minutes ago

Bali prays as virus hits tourism on Island of the ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.