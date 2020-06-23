Pakistan cricket squad undergoes COVID-19 testing

Members of the Pakistan cricket squad bound for England underwent COVID-19 testing at different centres of the country on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ):Members of the Pakistan cricket squad bound for England underwent COVID-19 testing at different centres of the country on Monday.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), while talking to APP, said here that testing of the players and officials was carried out at four different centres including Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

"All the members of the squad, barring former captain, Shoaib Malik were tested in first phase, Shoaib, who has been allowed to visit his family, will be tested later," he said.

Pakistan cricket squad will leave for England on June 28 on a special charted flight which will land in Manchester.

After reaching England, the squad will complete a 15-day quarantine before starting its tour in which it will play three test matches and similar number of T20 games.