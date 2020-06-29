UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Cricket Squad Undergoes COVID-19 Testing In England

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:12 PM

Pakistan cricket squad undergoes COVID-19 testing in England

By Sohail Ali Pakistan cricket team after reaching England has undergone COVID-19 testing on Monday at Worcestershire

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan cricket team after reaching England has undergone COVID-19 testing on Monday at Worcestershire.

After landing in Manchester the squad traveled via bus to reach Worcestershire, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board here.

England and Wales Cricket Board medical penal conducted the Corona Virus tests of twenty players and twelve team officials who reached England in first phase for playing three test and similar number of T20 games against English side.

Pakistan cricket teams bowling coach Waqar Younis who reached England from Australia to join theteam was also tested for COVID-19.

