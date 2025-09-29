Open Menu

Pakistan Cricket Team Dedicates Asia Cup Final Fees To May 7 Attack Victims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2025 | 01:22 PM

Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims

Pakistan cricket team announced that its Asia Cup final match fees will be dedicated to civilians martyred in the May 7 Indian attack, expressing solidarity with the affected families.

Dubai: : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) The Pakistan cricket team has dedicated its entire match fees from the Asia Cup final against India to the civilians martyred in the Indian attack on May 7 this year.

The final, played yesterday in Dubai, ended in a nail-biting finish as India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the last over. Despite their victory, controversy followed when the Indian team refused to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi, however, stood firm, forcing the Indian players to leave the ground without the trophy.

Earlier in the tournament, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was fined for making political statements during a press conference. After the final, he once again courted controversy by announcing that all his Asia Cup match fees would be donated to the Indian military.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) issued a statement on social media, declaring that the Pakistan team dedicates its Asia Cup final fees to the children and civilians who lost their lives in the May 7 attack. “Our prayers are with the affected families,” the statement read.

It may be recalled that on May 7, India launched a missile strike on Pakistan, resulting in several deaths and injuries. Pakistan retaliated forcefully, downing seven enemy aircraft and destroying multiple airbases. Following Pakistan’s robust response, India sought U.S. intervention for a ceasefire. U.S. President has since publicly stated more than 30 times that it was American mediation that brought about a truce between the two nuclear-armed nations.

