Pakistan Cricket Team Dedicates Asia Cup Final Fees To May 7 Attack Victims
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2025 | 01:22 PM
Pakistan cricket team announced that its Asia Cup final match fees will be dedicated to civilians martyred in the May 7 Indian attack, expressing solidarity with the affected families.
Dubai: : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) The Pakistan cricket team has dedicated its entire match fees from the Asia Cup final against India to the civilians martyred in the Indian attack on May 7 this year.
The final, played yesterday in Dubai, ended in a nail-biting finish as India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the last over. Despite their victory, controversy followed when the Indian team refused to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi, however, stood firm, forcing the Indian players to leave the ground without the trophy.
Earlier in the tournament, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was fined for making political statements during a press conference. After the final, he once again courted controversy by announcing that all his Asia Cup match fees would be donated to the Indian military.
In response, the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) issued a statement on social media, declaring that the Pakistan team dedicates its Asia Cup final fees to the children and civilians who lost their lives in the May 7 attack. “Our prayers are with the affected families,” the statement read.
It may be recalled that on May 7, India launched a missile strike on Pakistan, resulting in several deaths and injuries. Pakistan retaliated forcefully, downing seven enemy aircraft and destroying multiple airbases. Following Pakistan’s robust response, India sought U.S. intervention for a ceasefire. U.S. President has since publicly stated more than 30 times that it was American mediation that brought about a truce between the two nuclear-armed nations.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy ..
TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polaris ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda
UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
Michigan church shooting leaves 4 dead, 10 injured
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025
UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence
Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show
UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims2 minutes ago
-
India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakistan in final clash18 hours ago
-
DG PSB felicitates Noor Zaman on winning NASH Cup 20251 day ago
-
Indoor cricket trend rises amid shortage of grounds1 day ago
-
British Pakistani mountaineer Nadia Azad scales world’s peak Manaslu2 days ago
-
Pakistan team fully focused on winning Asia Cup final, says Salman Agha2 days ago
-
Panthers Club wins Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C'ship2 days ago
-
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cup final2 days ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes with Pakistan3 days ago
-
Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 10 wickets in PCB Talent Hunt opening match3 days ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakistan3 days ago
-
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf3 days ago