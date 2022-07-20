Pakistan cricket team greeted on winning Test match against Sri Lanka

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz and Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi have congratulated Pakistan cricket team over historic four-wicket win in the first Test match of 2-match Test series against hosts Sri Lanka

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz and Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi have congratulated Pakistan cricket team over historic four-wicket win in the first Test match of 2-match Test series against hosts Sri Lanka.

In his greeting message on Wednesday, the secretary said the Pakistan cricket team exhibited wonderful teamwork and fighting spirit and chased down the biggest total of 342 runs at Galle Stadium during the first Test match of the series.

The SBP DG, in his message, said that the national cricket squad and team management deserved huge appreciation over their magnificent performance.

He expressed his hope that the national cricket team would maintain its winning sequence in the second Test match against the same opponents.

They showered praise on in-form opening batter Abdullah Shafique (160 runs not out), skipper Babar Azam (119 and 55 runs) and spin bowlers M Nawaz (6 wickets), Yasir Shah (5 wickets) and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (4 wickets) for their match-winning performances in the memorable victory.

They also lauded the performance of Sri Lankan players Dinesh Chandimal (76 and 94 runs not out) and Prabath Jayasuriya (9 wickets in match).