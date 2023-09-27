Pakistan cricket team lands in India for ICC World Cup 2023

(@Abdulla99267510)

The team is scheduled for a training session the next day and will play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2023) Pakistan cricket squad arrived in India via Dubai on Wednesday, landing at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The team, consisting of 18 players and 13 support staff members, was accompanied by a security convoy of over 20 vehicles to their hotel.

The team is scheduled for a training session the next day and will play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29. Prior to their departure for India, Captain Babar Azam requested cricket fans to keep them in their prayers.

Pakistan is set to play two warm-up matches before kicking off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for October 14 in Ahmedabad.

It's worth noting that India issued visas to the Pakistan team on Monday, ending the uncertainty surrounding Pakistan's participation in the much-anticipated tournament. The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) had previously complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about visa delays that had disrupted the team's preparations for the mega event across the border.

Pakistan Squad for ICC World Cup 2023:

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha

Travelling Reserves:

Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan

Schedule of Pakistan's Warm-Up Matches:

September 29 — vs.

New Zealand in Hyderabad

October 3 — vs. Australia in Hyderabad

Pakistan's schedule for ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 — vs. Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 — vs. Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 — vs. India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs. Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs. Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs. South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs. Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs. New Zealand in Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 — vs. England in Kolkata

Day matches will start at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures commencing at 01:30 pm (PST). If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata. If India qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless facing Pakistan, in which case the match will be held in Kolkata.