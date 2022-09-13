Pakistan cricket team participates in telethon to collect funds for flood affectees

Pakistan Cricket Team on Tuesday participated in a 'Fund Raising Telethon' for flood victims aimed for their rehabilitation and re-building of affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket Team on Tuesday participated in a 'Fund Raising Telethon' for flood victims aimed for their rehabilitation and re-building of affected areas.

Pakistan team members including Batting coach Mohammad Yousuf, Head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and star cricketer Muhammad Rizwan urged the people to come forward and to help out the people suffering from acute hunger, reported by a private news channel.

"Overseas Pakistanis should also come forward and donate their charities for the development and betterment of flood affectees," said Saqlain Mushtaq.

Pakistani team has already collected sufficient amount to help the flood affectees, while also planning a visit to affected areas.