Pakistan Cricket Team Suffer Most T20 Int’l Defeats In 2024
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2024 | 06:27 PM
LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team faced defeat in 17 T20 International matches in 2024, making it the team with the highest losses in the format this year, a review revealed on Saturday.
Following Pakistan, Indonesia's cricket team suffered 15 defeats, Oman faced 13 losses while teams from Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia and Nepal each lost 12 matches.
The statistics showed that Pakistan played a total of 27 T20 International matches in 2024, won only 9 of them. They lost 17 matches including a tied game against the United States during the World Cup which they lost in the Super Over to the host team.
Additionally, one of Pakistan's T20 matches had no result while two matches were washed out without a toss due to rain and thus were not included in the records.
In the ICC T20 World Rankings, Pakistan currently stands in 7th position.
India leads the rankings, followed by Australia in 2nd place, England in 3rd, West Indies in 4th, New Zealand in 5th, South Africa in 6th, Sri Lanka in 8th, Bangladesh in 9th, and Afghanistan in 10th place.
