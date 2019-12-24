Pakistan Cricket Team to play against Netherlands in July next year

(@fidahassanain)

According to Netherlands Cricket Board, the matches between Pakistan and Netherlands will be played next year in July in Amsterdam.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) Netherlands Cricket board announced schedule for home international one-day matches for Pakistan here on Tuesday. According to the sources, Pakistan and Netherlands teams will play one-day matches on July 4, 7 and 9 at Amsterdam ground of Netherlands.

The sources said that Pakistan Cricket Team would go to Ireland and England soon after playing in Netherlands.

Pakistan Cricket Board announced Netherlands and Ireland tour last year in Oct.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Cricket Team made an historic win against Sri Lankan Cricket in home Test series after more than a decade.

Naseem Shah—16 years old— emerged as first bowler in the cricket world who got 5 wickets against Sri Lanka in the home test series played at Karachi National Stadium.