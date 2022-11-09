UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Cricket Team Victory Celebrated In Hazara

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan Cricket team victory celebrated in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :On the success of the Pakistan cricket team in the T-20 World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, the youth of Abbottabad, Havelian, Mansehra, Haripur and other cities of Hazara divisions came out to the streets and chanted Pakistan Zindabad and celebrated the team's victory.

According to the details, in the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup held in Sydney, Australia, between Pakistan and New Zealand was held where our cricket team performed brilliantly and outclassed the opponent and booked its ticket for the final of the world cup.

People particularly youth watched the semi-final matches with great interest on big screens, arranged special gatherings and many people also watched the match in hotels across the Hazara division.

The match was analyzed ball by ball. At the time of the second batting of the Pakistan team, a great atmosphere was seen.

People were appreciating the Pakistan team particularly Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan for their heart-winning strokes. When the winning shot was played suddenly all of the youth came out and chanted the slogan Pakistan Zinda Bad and celebrated the great victory of Pakistan.

