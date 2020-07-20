UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Cricket Team’s Practice For Upcoming England Series Continues

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 04:02 PM

Pakistan Cricket Team's practice for upcoming England series continues

Team white and Team Green play matches at their training sessions where Babar Azam, Haider Ali and Mohammad Rizwan push back their Team White in four-day intra-squad match at Derby’s Incora County Ground.  

DERBY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) The best performance of Babar Azam, Haider Ali and Mohammad Rizwan put Team white on right track in four-day intra-squad match against Team Green at The Incora County Ground, Derby on Sunday.

The Stumps were drawn on the third when Team White were 245 for five in 77 overs.

Babar made 58 scores off 122 balls and hit four fours and a six while Haider scored 75 against 51 balls. They crafted a 50-run partnership for the third wicket. Mohammad Rizwan did 54 runs against 132 balls and hit 12 fours during the first innings.

On other hand, Yasir Shah took two wickets for 52 runs for Team Green while fast bowlers including Faheem, Abbas and Naseem Shah grabbed a wicket each.

Team Green could add only 19 runs before being bowled out for 181 in the 66th over when the first innings started on the overnight score of 162 for five in 56 overs.

Asad Shafiq fell run out but he made one run to his overnight score His innings of 51 from 202 balls included five fours.

Sohail Khan for Team White ended up with figures of five for 50 runs while Shaheen Shah Afridi got three wickets for 33 runs.

Team White with lead of 313 runs with five wickets in hand started the final day’s play here on Monday (today).

