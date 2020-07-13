LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Following the 14-day self-isolation period in Worcester, the Pakistan men's national cricket team will reach Derby today (Monday) for the second-leg of their training and practice camp ahead of their first Test, which commences at Old Trafford, Manchester, from 5 August.

A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board said here on Monday that following is the schedule of the squad's training as per the British Summer Time): 15 and 16 July: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively.

17-20 July: The squad will play a four-day intra-squad practice match.

22 and 23 July: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively.

24-27 July: The side will play a four-day intra-squad practice match.

29 and 30 July: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively.

1 August: Side travels to Manchester.