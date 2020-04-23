Pakistan cricket teams tour to Netherlands postponed

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday night announced following advice from the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB), it has indefinitely postponed its July tour to the Netherlands after the Dutch government banned all events (sports and cultural) until 1 September 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday night announced following advice from the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB), it has indefinitely postponed its July tour to the Netherlands after the Dutch government banned all events (sports and cultural) until 1 September 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pakistan national men's cricket team was scheduled to play three One-Day Internationals in Amstelveen on 4, 7 and 9 July.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here: "It is sad that we have to postpone our July tour to the Netherlands, but in the prevailing circumstances, this is absolutely the right thing to do as human lives are far more precious and valuable than a cricket match or an event." "Netherlands has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and we offer our heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their lives. Like any other country, the PCB stands firmly with the KNCB and hope they will be able to overcome this crisis." "The Pakistan national cricket teams have always enjoyed touring the Netherlands and as soon as things return to normal, the PCB will engage with the KNCB to reschedule the tour so that we can fulfil our obligation.

" "The Pakistan national men's cricket team's tours to Ireland, for two Twenty20 Internationals, and England, for three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals, are on track at this stage. We are keeping a watching brief and are in contact with our counterparts in Dublin and London, respectively. As is always the case, the PCB will be happy to be guided by the hosts on the upcoming tours but without compromising on the health and safety of its players and team support personnel."Betty Timmer, Chair of KNCB, said: "It is extremely disappointing that we won't be able to host any international cricket in the Netherlands this summer. However, the health and safety of the players, staff and fans is our main priority, and in that light the ban on events by the Dutch government is understandable.""We truly hope that by next season the situation is under control again, so we can host the Super League series against England, Ireland and the West Indies as planned. We would love to welcome back all cricket fans on our grounds in the summer of 2021."