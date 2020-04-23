UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Cricket Teams Tour To Netherlands Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:34 AM

Pakistan cricket teams tour to Netherlands postponed

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday night announced following advice from the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB), it has indefinitely postponed its July tour to the Netherlands after the Dutch government banned all events (sports and cultural) until 1 September 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday night announced following advice from the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB), it has indefinitely postponed its July tour to the Netherlands after the Dutch government banned all events (sports and cultural) until 1 September 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pakistan national men's cricket team was scheduled to play three One-Day Internationals in Amstelveen on 4, 7 and 9 July.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here: "It is sad that we have to postpone our July tour to the Netherlands, but in the prevailing circumstances, this is absolutely the right thing to do as human lives are far more precious and valuable than a cricket match or an event." "Netherlands has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and we offer our heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their lives. Like any other country, the PCB stands firmly with the KNCB and hope they will be able to overcome this crisis." "The Pakistan national cricket teams have always enjoyed touring the Netherlands and as soon as things return to normal, the PCB will engage with the KNCB to reschedule the tour so that we can fulfil our obligation.

" "The Pakistan national men's cricket team's tours to Ireland, for two Twenty20 Internationals, and England, for three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals, are on track at this stage. We are keeping a watching brief and are in contact with our counterparts in Dublin and London, respectively. As is always the case, the PCB will be happy to be guided by the hosts on the upcoming tours but without compromising on the health and safety of its players and team support personnel."Betty Timmer, Chair of KNCB, said: "It is extremely disappointing that we won't be able to host any international cricket in the Netherlands this summer. However, the health and safety of the players, staff and fans is our main priority, and in that light the ban on events by the Dutch government is understandable.""We truly hope that by next season the situation is under control again, so we can host the Super League series against England, Ireland and the West Indies as planned. We would love to welcome back all cricket fans on our grounds in the summer of 2021."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sports PCB London Tours Dublin Ireland Netherlands July September 2020 Event All From Government Love Sad

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

1 hour ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

1 hour ago

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

2 hours ago

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.