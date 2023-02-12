Pakistan crowned Asian Jr Squash Team Champion

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan has bagged the 21st Asian Junior Squash Team Championship title at Chennai, India on Sunday.

Pakistan downed arch rivals India in the final of the Asian Junior final.

Pakistan beat India by 2-0 and was crowned the Asian title.

Noor Zaman of Pakistan outplayed Krishna Mishra of India with a game score of 12/10, 9/11, 13/11, 11/9 in 35 minutes while Mohammad Hamza Khan (Pakistan) beat Paarth Ambani (India) with game score of 11/7, 11/5, 11/4 in 20 minutes.