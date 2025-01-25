Pakistan crumble for 154, WI snatch 9-run lead on dramatic 1st day

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The opening day of the second Test at Multan cricket Stadium turned into a rollercoaster of wickets, with Pakistan bowled out for 154 in their first innings, handing West Indies a slender 9-run lead after the visitors posted 163.

In a dramatic turn of events, an astonishing 20 wickets fell on day-first of the second test, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

West Indies, having opted to bat first, found themselves in deep trouble early on as Pakistan’s bowlers ripped through their batting lineup. On debut, right-arm pacer Kashif Ali struck gold in his very first over, dismissing Mikyle Louis for just 4. Sajid Khan soon joined the party, reducing the visitors to 9-2. What followed was a ruthless display of spin bowling by Noman Ali and Sajid, who dismantled West Indies’ top and middle order, leaving them gasping at 38-7 in 12 overs.

Just when Pakistan seemed poised to bowl out the opposition cheaply, West Indies' tailenders mounted a stunning fightback. Partnerships between the lower-order batsmen added valuable runs, pushing the score to 95 and later to a respectable 163.

Noman Ali, the hero of the innings, claimed his sixth wicket to finally end the resistance. His bowling figures of 6-52 marked a career-defining performance. Sajid Khan grabbed 2 wickets, while Kashif Ali and Abrar Ahmed took one apiece.

In response, Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled under the pressure of West Indies' disciplined bowling attack.

The early blows were dealt by Kemar Roach, who dismissed Mohammad Haris for 9 and bowled Babar Azam for just 1. The skipper Shan Masood (15) also fell victim to Roach, leaving Pakistan tottering at 22-3. Kamran Ghulam departed for 16, making matters worse.

Amidst the chaos, Saud Shakeel (32) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) showed resilience, stitching together a valuable partnership to steady the innings. Rizwan, just one run shy of a half-century, became Jomel Warrican’s fourth scalp, while Shakeel also fell to the left-arm spinner. The lower order failed to offer any resistance as Kashif Ali and Noman Ali departed for ducks, while Sajid Khan remained unbeaten on 16. Pakistan’s innings ended at 154, trailing by 9 runs.

For West Indies, Jomel Warrican was the standout performer, picking up 4 wickets with superb control and accuracy. Gudakesh Motie chipped in with 3 wickets, while Kemar Roach’s early breakthroughs earned him 2 scalps.

The Multan pitch has already proven to be a bowler’s paradise, with both teams struggling to cope with the spin-friendly conditions. As the second day looms, the contest was finely balanced, and with 20 wickets falling on the first day alone, the match promises to deliver even more thrills and twists. Fans can expect another exhilarating chapter in this battle for dominance.