Pakistan crush Bangladesh but fail to reach World Cup semis

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 94 runs on Friday but their bid to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals came to end.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's team needed to break the record one-day international margin of victory to have a chance of leapfrogging New Zealand into the top four in their last group match.

However, even their emphatic win at Lord's, with Pakistan scoring 315-9 then bowling out Bangladesh for 221, wasn't enough to erase New Zealand's superior net run-rate.