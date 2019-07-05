UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Crush Bangladesh But Fail To Reach World Cup Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:59 PM

Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 94 runs on Friday but their bid to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals came to end

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 94 runs on Friday but their bid to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals came to end.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's team needed to break the record one-day international margin of victory to have a chance of leapfrogging New Zealand into the top four in their last group match.

However, even their emphatic win at Lord's, with Pakistan scoring 315-9 then bowling out Bangladesh for 221, wasn't enough to erase New Zealand's superior net run-rate.

More Stories From Sports

