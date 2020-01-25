Pakistan crushes Bangladesh in 2nd T20 match to win series

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2020) With remarkable performance by Skipper Babar Azam and senior batsman Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan has crushed Bangladesh in 2nd Twenty 20 International to win three-T20 match series.

Mohammad Hafeez made 67 scores against 49 balls while Babar Azam scored 66 against 44 balls and remained not out for his 13th half century at Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan has the lead of 2-0 against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh set the target of 137-run for Pakistan.

On Friday, Pakistan won the first match by five wickets. The final match is at the same venue on Monday.

On Saturday, Pakistan batting attack was not good as Ahsan Ali returned to pavilion in the second over after he was caught by Mahmauullah Riyad off paceman Shafiul islam. Babar Azam was looking so excited to show his performance against Bangladesh who hit seven boundaries and a six knock during his stay on the pitch. Hafeez made nine boundaries and a six in his 11th T20 fifty as the two added 131 for the unbroken second wickets stand.

Strict security arrangements were made for the match in the heart of city as all the leading roads to Gaddafi Stadium were blocked for general traffic and heavy police contingents were deployed there. Helicopter surveillance of the area was also ensured during the match.