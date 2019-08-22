Pakistan cueists Hamza, Umar qualify for Snooker pre-quarters

Pakistani cueists Hamza Ilyas and Muhammad Umar Khan have qualified for the Pre-Quarters of the IBSF Under-16 World Snooker Championship 2019 being played at Tyumen, Russia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistani cueists Hamza Ilyas and Muhammad Umar Khan have qualified for the Pre-Quarters of the IBSF Under-16 World Snooker Championship 2019 being played at Tyumen, Russia.

According to information received here, in the last league matches Hamza Ilyas beat Shreyansh Deshlahara of India by 3-2 (19-82, 55-43, 51-55, 57-45, 64-7(45) while Muhammad Umar outclassed Aleksandr Torchinskii of Russia by 3-0 (63-22, 74-19, 79-15(42).

The Pre quarters and Quarter Finals would be played on Friday.