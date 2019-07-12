Pakistan's journey at the IBSF Under-21 Junior World Snooker Championship 2019 came to an end on Friday, after both national cueists lost their respective matches in the tournament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's journey at the IBSF Under-21 Junior World Snooker Championship 2019 came to an end on Friday, after both national cueists lost their respective matches in the tournament.

According to information received here, Pakistani cueists Sheikh Muhammad and Ali Haider lost their matches to Chinese and Thai counterparts, respectively.

In the last 32 round results of the World Snooker Championship played at Qingdao, China, Deng Haohui of China beat Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir by 4-2 (56-38, 79-1, 18-79, 62-15, 31-52, 53-43) while Narongdat Takantong of Thailand outplayed Ali Haider by 4-1 (65-34, 65-37, 86-6(54), 40-45, 63-40).