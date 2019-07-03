UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Cueists To Depart China On Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:59 PM

Pakistan cueists to depart China on Thursday

A three-member Pakistan contingent will depart to China on Thursday to participate in the IBSF World Under-18 (men) and Under-21 (Men & Women) Snooker Championships scheduled to be held in Pingdu City Qingdao Shandong, China

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A three-member Pakistan contingent will depart to China on Thursday to participate in the IBSF World Under-18 (men) and Under-21 (Men & Women) Snooker Championships scheduled to be held in Pingdu City Qingdao Shandong, China.

According to Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA), the championship will continue till July 13.

The team will be departing for China from Karachi. The contingent includes cueists Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir and Ali Haider Player while Shabbir Hussain (officiating referee/manager) will accompany the team.

