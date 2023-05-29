Dynamites captain Sidra Amin made 95 off 100 balls to help her side register the third straight win in the Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament as they beat Blasters by 78 runs at the State Bank Ground on Monday

The right-hand batter struck 13 fours and made a 130-run partnership for the second wicket with Bismah Maroof, who made 65 runs of 95 deliveries (hitting two fours and a six). The two came together when Khadija Chishti was sent to the pavilion for scoring five runs by Diana Baig with 23 runs on board.

Sidra and Bismah now lead the tournament batting charts with 195 runs at 97.50 and 94 runs at 94, respectively.

The partnership pushed back Blasters bowlers and propelled Dynamites to 214 for four in 45 overs. Diana and Saba Nazir picked up two wickets each.

Blasters were all out for 136 in 37.

3 overs as off-spinner Rameen Shamim took three wickets for 25, while Nashra Sundhu, Ghulam Fatima and Maham Manzoor picked up two wickets each.

Blasters Captain Muneeba Ali was the top-scorer with 33 and the second best performance with the bat in the innings came from opener Ayesha Zafar, who made 30.

Fatima, the leg-spinner, had the most wickets in the tournament with eight scalps at an average of 7.88 runs per over. Diana Baig and Aliya Riaz follow her with six and five wickets, respectively.

Scores in brief: Dynamites beat Blasters by 78 runs. Dynamites 214-4, 45 overs (Sidra Amin 95, Bismah Maroof 65, Aliya Riaz 21, Saba Nazir 2-36, Diana Baig 2-37) Blasters 136 all out, 37.3 overs (Muneeba Ali 33, Ayesha Zafar 30; Rameen Shamim 3-25, Maham Manzoor 2-17, Nashra Sundhu 2-28, Ghulam Fatima 2-28)Player of the match � Sidra Amin (Dynamites).