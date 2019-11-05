Pakistan Cycling Federation expresses disassociation from 33rd National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation Tuesday disassociated itself from the 33rd National Games and denounced Pakistan Olympic Association for violating the rules and regulation setup by International Cycling Union (UCI).

Addressing a press conference President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah termed it a sheer violation of the rules only to facilitate their blue eyed who did not know about cycling which is a very technical game.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah said the national and international cyclists registered with Pakistan Cycling Federation and to whom the PCF issued licence under the rules of International Cycling Union would stage a protest against this illegal step taken by the Pakistan Olympic Association by forming a management committee to run the affairs of cycling in 33rd National Games.

He said, Pakistan Cycling Federation declares detachment from National Games cycling event declared it illegal and have no status. President of Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary General Nisar Ahmed have said that their federation is affiliated with UCI.

He said since 2012 the Pakistan Olympic Association has been manipulating the rules and regulations which is not an justified act. He said that we had a cycling event at the National Games but now the situation has changed and that is why we backed out to conduct the event because POA had announced a management committee to hold the event in the presence of Pakistan Cycling Federation.

UCI Charter has been refused, which is very regrettable, he added. He said the money has been utilized by the Directorate of sports KP but they are denied genuine association.

He urged the Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak to immediately stop this illegal cycling event from the National Games. He said UCI has recognized the recently held election in a transparent manner by following all UCI Charter.

The UCI recognized that election, Azhar added.

He made it clear that the affiliation of the players and departments would only participate if the rules and regulations of UCI were followed otherwise if they did not then not a single cyclists registered with PCF would participate.

Responding to a question from Pakistan Cycling Federation, President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that Pakistan's top cyclists have been ignored for the National Games. They have been detached from the cycling event at the Peshawar National Games.

They also announced that the players would stage a strong protest against such illegal act of the Pakistan Olympic Association.