Pakistan Cycling Federation gives formula for mutual selection of team

Pakistan Cycling Federation has given a formula for the mutual selection of Punjab team for its participation in next months National games due to existence of a parallel Punjab Cycling Association

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation has given a formula for the mutual selection of Punjab team for its participation in next months National games due to existence of a parallel Punjab Cycling Association.

"We want to ensure the participation of Punjab team in the Games and we don't want that cycling and cyclists should suffer due to a parallel Punjab cycling body", said the Vice President, PCF, Moazzam Ali Khan while talking to APP here on Monday.

"Our PCF is duly affiliated and recognized by the international and Asian cycling bodies and our affiliated units are the genuine cycling association in their respective provinces",said the PCF official.

He said they have prepared a formula under which four players each can be selected from both the cycling bodies of Punjab to form eight member team. One official each can be accommodated from both sides to name the two officials of the team.

Moazzam who is also the President of PCA expressed his resolve that cyclists should not suffer due to existence of parallel bodies and Punjab team should participate in the Games.

"If two teams representing Punjab reaches Peshawar to take part in the Games then it would be very difficult for the organisers to allow participation any of these two teams and may result that Punjab team be barred from participation",he said.

"We are the legitimate Punjab Cycling association but we do not want that Punjab team should be kept away from the Games",he said adding"It would be unfortunate if Punjab team was deprived of participation in the Games due to existence of rival cycling association".

PCF and PCA official said PCF has come up with a formula to accommodate players and officials from both sides to form a Punjab team in the larger interest of cycling and to safeguard the interest of the riders.

He said,"(PCF) national teams are regularly taking part in the international mega cycling events including the Asian championship but the existence of a parallel cycling federation and formation of bogus provincial cycling bodies have created a lot of confusion at home and has put a question mark on the promotion and future of the game".

"We have extended an olive branch by giving a formula just to settle the issue of selection of Punjab team and we are confident to reach a compromise in this regard with the parallel group",said PCF Vice President.

He urged the Pakistan Olympic Association and organisers of the National Games to look into their proposal and lend support for the selection of Punjab team.