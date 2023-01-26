Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) for BMX sports tracks, courses

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), President Syed Azhar Ali Shah Thursday urged the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to release a special grant for the development of BMX sports in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), President Syed Azhar Ali Shah Thursday urged the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) to release a special grant for the development of BMX sports in the country.

Talking to APP, Shah said the BMX sports avenue is yet to exploit by Pakistani Athletes, we need BMX cycling tracks and other facilities to make marks at the international level.

He said the financial grant from PSB required for dedicated BMX cyclists track and to conduct national BMX Commissaire courses in the country.

Shah said the Elite National Commissaire Course in Uzbekistan started on Thursday where three participants including Haroon General, Barrister Adnan Ahsan Khan and Sarmad Shahbab are taking part.

The course would help nourish national-level coaching and conducting tournaments in accordance with UCI rules and regulations, he said.