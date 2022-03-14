UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Cycling Squad Announced For Asian Road Cycling Championship

Pakistan Cycling Federation on Monday announced the national team to feature in the the 41st Asian Road Cycling Championship being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from March 25 to 29

The six member team was selected during the National Road Championship held at Gwadar and the selection was made on the basis of the best performance of the players, said a spokesman of the PCF here.

The selection committee selected 6 riders out of 12 players, including elite, under-23 and junior players. The Pakistan team will participate in individual time trials and road races of the Asian premier cycling activity, he said.

The team is Ali Ilyas, Mohsin Khan, Shah Wali, Afnan Aziz, Ali Agha and Yousuf.

"The riders are giving final touches to their preparation at a training camp which is functioning at Karachi under the watchful eyes of experienced coaches", said the spokesman.

During the championship Asian the general council meeting of the Asian cycling confederation will take place on March 27, he added.

He said a two member PCF delegation comprising its President, Syed Azhar Ali Shah, and Secretary Moazzam Khan, will represent Pakistan in the meeting.

