Pakistan cycling squad for Asian Road Cycling Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Monday announced the national team to feature in the the 41st Asian Road Cycling Championship, being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, from March 25 to 29.

The six-member team was selected during the National Road Championship held at Gwadar and the selection was made on the basis of the best performance of players, said a spokesman for the PCF here on Monday.

The committee selected six riders, out of 12, including elite, under-23 and junior players. The Pakistan team will participate in individual time trials and road races of the Asian premier cycling activity, he said.

The team consisted of Ali Ilyas, Mohsin Khan, Shah Wali, Afnan Aziz, Ali Agha and Yousuf.

"The riders are giving final touches to their preparation at a training camp which is functioning at Karachi under the watchful eyes of experienced coaches," said the spokesman.

The general council meeting of the Asian Cycling Confederation would take place on March 27, he added.

He said a two-member PCF delegation comprising its President Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary Moazzam Khan will represent Pakistan in the meeting.