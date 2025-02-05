Pakistan Cycling Team Heads To Thailand For Asian Championship
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A 14-member cycling team from Pakistan has left for Thailand to compete in the Asian Road Cycling Championship 2025 which runs from February 7 to 16.
According to a press released issued here on Wednesday, the team includes six elite cyclists, two officials and six masters participants, among whom are two female cyclists.
In the Elite category, cyclists Ali Ilyas, Rizwan Usman, Muhammad Shan and Farman Muhammad will represent Pakistan.
The U23 category will feature Yousaf and Azan Raheed. The Masters category includes Rabia Gareeb, Zainab Rizwan, Atif Husain Qazi, Danish Naseem, Rehan Hyder and Umayr Sahlan Masud.
Mr. Ishtiaq Mubeen will manage the team with Naeem Ahmed as the mechanic.
The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), led by President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, aims to provide international exposure for Pakistani cyclists.
This championship will allow the team to compete against top riders from Asia, enhancing their skills and experience.
President Shah expressed confidence in the team, stating, "Our cyclists have trained hard for this event, and we hope for strong performances. PCF is dedicated to developing cycling in Pakistan and helping our athletes gain international experience as they prepare for future competitions, including the 2028 Olympics."
