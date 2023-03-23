Pakistan Day Peshawar Inter-Club Karate Championship held

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Over 100 players from various clubs participated in the Peshawar Inter-Club Karate Championship held in connection with Pakistan Day in Hayatabad sports Complex here on Thursday.

President of Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz distributed prizes among the players along with the coordinator and admin officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association, Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal. Female coach Nazia Zaki, Technical Officials Fazl Hussain, Muhammad Kashif, Nasir Mehmood, Jamal Khan, Adnan, Abdullah, Farhan, Umar Afridi, Asif, Aamir Khan, Ikhtsham and other important personalities were also present.

In the final of the team event, the Peshawar Yellow team won the trophy by defeating Peshawar Blue by 3-0. In the first match, Salman was defeated by three points against one. In the second match, Peshawar Yellow Madiha defeated Peshawar Blue Maryam by 6-1. Whereas in the third match, Faizan defeated Sudis by 6-2, giving his team a 3-0 victory.

Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association Shah Faisal said that it was very important to organise competitions at the club level for the promotion of karate in the province, which will bring out new talent at the grassroots level.