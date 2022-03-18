Pakistan Day Pothohar Kabaddi Cup Tournament from March 22

UrduPoint.com

The first edition of the Pakistan Day Pothohar Kabaddi Cup Tournament under the auspices of Punjab Kabaddi Association and in collaboration with Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, would be held from March 22 to 23 at the Dhamyal Stadium, Rawalpindi

Addressing a presser at the sports Complex, Rawalpindi, Chairman Organizing Committee Raja Shahid Iqbal along with Secretary General of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Muhammad Sarwar Rana said President of Punjab Kabaddi Association and Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja would be the chief guests of the final match.

He said the preparations for the tournament were in full swing and the tournament would feature four teams including Pothohar Region, Central Punjab Region, West Punjab Region and South Punjab Region.

Sarwar said top national and international players from all over the country would feature in the four teams.

He said a prize money of Rs 7,00,000 has been set aside for the tournament.

"Rs3,00,000 will be given to the first position team, Rs2,00,000 to the second and Rs1,00,000 each to the third and fourth place teams."He said the final of the tournament would be played on March 23 at 3 pm. "The chief guest will be Punjab Kabaddi Association President and Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja. He will distribute prizes to the winning teams at the end of the final."

